The SBP helps Johnnie Davie return home after being away for more than one year, because of flood damage. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - While the water from the October 2015 flood is long gone, the impact it had on families here in the midlands remains.

However, volunteers with organizations around the state are making sure families can return to their once flood-damaged homes.

Johnnie “Mae” Davis was able to walk back into her home on Friday, one year and four months after she had to move.

"Overexcited, emotional, thankful, grateful, just glad to be home,” says Davis.

Her excitement is thanks to the SBP, a group stemming from the St. Bernard Project, that provided volunteers and funding to repair her home.

On Friday afternoon, family and friends welcomed Davis and her grandchildren back into her home with a ribbon cutting.

Michela Schildts, with SBP, says 65 families are on the waiting list for flood repairs with her organization.

"Part of these welcome home parties is to make sure the community understands that this isn't a problem that has been fixed and we need help from the community to keep this going,” says Schildts.

It cost about $50,000 for the SBP and United Way to make those much needed repairs.

"We were able to replace the flooring,” says Schildts. “Some of the sub floor and some of the roof damage that happened and get her back in the house."

Not only was her home restored, but the owner of Back to Eden LLC, installed a garden in the back yard.

"In the garden we've got lettuce, broccoli growing, swish shard and of course some herbs,” says Ed Brogdon.

Davis plans on utilizing her new garden.

"I love to cook,” says Davis as she holds fresh herbs from Brogdon.

She says if it wasn't for the volunteers, she would still be living in her daughter's home.

"I really appreciate them,” says Davis. “If it wasn't for them I wouldn't be here right now, saying this is home."

The SBP and United Way are working to help other families impacted by the October flood.

They are also looking for volunteers and if you would like to help, check out their website here.



(© 2017 WLTX)