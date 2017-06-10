Columbia Fireflies Sweep Charleston Riverdogs

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Desmond Lindsay scored on an error in the sixth inning to help the Columbia Fireflies secure a 4-2 victory over the Charleston RiverDogs in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Max Kuhns struck Diego Castillo out with a runner on first to end the game for his fifth save of the season.

The run by Lindsay, part of a two-run inning, gave the Fireflies a 3-2 lead before Reed Gamache scored on a ground out later in the inning.

Luis Carpio hit an RBI single, driving in Andres Gimenez in the first inning to give the Fireflies a 1-0 lead. The RiverDogs came back to take the lead in the fourth inning when Oswaldo Cabrera hit a two-run double.

Columbia tied the game 2-2 in the fourth when Gene Cone hit an RBI single, bringing home Ali Sanchez.

Starter Thomas Szapucki (1-0) got the win while Raynel Espinal (1-1) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.

The Fireflies swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 5-3. Columbia improved to 4-1 against Charleston this season.

