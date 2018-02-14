Columbia Man Arrested in Fatal Lexington Shooting

Eddie Louis Bass III (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - An arrest was made Wednesday morning in connection to a shooting death in Gaston last month, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say 29-year-old Eddie Louis Bass fatally shot the victim, identified as 27-year-old Malcolm Jones, in the head at a home on the 500 block of Blackville Road on January 31, 2017.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said evidence and witness accounts have been gathered, but their "work on this case continues."

Bass is charged with murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime. He is awaiting a bond hearing at Lexington County Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

