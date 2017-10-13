Columbia Man Dies in Accidental Shooting

IN LEXINGTON COUNTY...A COLUMBIA MAN HAS DIED AFTER ACCIDENTALLY SHOOTING HIMSELF. HE'S 30-YEAR OLD WILLIAM HOLLAND. THE SHOOTING HAPPENEDTHIS PAST SUNDAY AT A HOME IN THE 200 BLOCK OF HUNTERS MILL DRIVE. INVESTIGATORS SAY HOLLAND DIED FROM A SINGLE GU

wltx 5:37 PM. EDT October 13, 2017

