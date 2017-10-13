Columbia Manhunt Suspect Arrested
The Texas Department of Public Safety says Reginald Vernard Campbell was taken into custody Friday morning in Mt. Vernon, New York. On August 23, Campbell was spotted in southeast Columbia. That led to a manhunt in an area near Garners Ferry Road..
wltx 6:13 PM. EDT October 13, 2017
