Columbia Police are investigating a fatal accident on Screaming Eagle Rd.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Officers say one person is dead following a car accident in Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department says it happened on the 1400 block of Screaming Eagle Road.

Investigators say one car was involved in the accident.

Details are limited at this time. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

The #CPDTrafficSafetyUnit is near the 1400 block of Screaming Eagle Road investigating a single vehicle fatality. Updates when available. — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 14, 2017

© 2017 WLTX-TV