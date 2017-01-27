Columbia Police Investigating Man Shot While Walking

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Columbia Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Police say a man walking along the 900 block of Tree Street in Columbia was shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators are trying to determine the motive and gather more information about the person or persons responsible.

If you have any information you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

