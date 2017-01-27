Columbia Shooting Under Investigation

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two Vehicle Fatalities Under Investigation
-
Arrests Made in Case Seen on Live PD
-
DJJ Hears Harsh Review From Audit Committee
-
Lawmakers Hear From Commissioner Applicants
-
Owner Donates Estate To City of Camden
-
Family Asks for Apology, Change in Policy
-
Restaurant Report Card: January 26
-
Use this, save $2700/year on groceries!
-
Waitress gets generous tip and message
-
Old Newberry Hotel Is Getting New Life
More Stories
-
19-Year-Old Killed in Sumter Shooting IdentifiedJan 27, 2017, 9:27 a.m.
-
Columbia Police Investigating Man Shot While WalkingJan 27, 2017, 7:43 a.m.
-
Mother, Son KIlled in Lexington County CrashJan 27, 2017, 9:15 a.m.