Comey Calls For The Recordings Of His Conversations With The President To Be Made Public
During former FBI Director James Comey's testimony to Congress, he called for the recordings of his conversations with President Trump to be made public. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
wltx 4:17 PM. EDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Stolen Truck Involved in Serious Crash in Columbia
-
Lexington Deputies Search for Missing Woman
-
New Development Changing Huger Street Area
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Concord mother was attacked by a large shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas.
-
Driver finds python under the hood
-
GA Prison Guards Killed by Inmates
-
Residents Vote on Tax to Repair Lake Dogwood
-
Putnam County Sheriff news conference on escaped inmates, officers shot
-
WXIA Breaking News 2
More Stories
-
LIVE: Attorney Gen. Jeff Sessions Testifies About…Jun 13, 2017, 3:05 p.m.
-
Nephew Drove Getaway Car in Fatal Columbia ShootingJun 13, 2017, 4:02 p.m.
-
Manhunt continues for 'extremely dangerous' escaped…Jun 13, 2017, 8:25 a.m.