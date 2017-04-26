Community Helps Return Stolen Tricycle to Teenager with Down Syndrome

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- 18-year-old VJ, who has Down syndrome, had his beloved bike stolen from his front yard over the weekend.

His mother, Kenya Sanders, said this is the first bike he's ever owned and the only bike he's been able to ride without falling off.

“He was devastated that someone would come and take something that meant so much to him, he didn’t really understand as to why his bike was gone. He was angry and I just had to let him know that everyone was not as loving as him,” she said.

VJ and his brothers ride their bikes every day after school.

“We get milkshakes on our bikes and we run to Sonic on our bikes. It's his favorite way to exercise,” his younger brother said.

VJ's mom decided she'd put the word out on Facebook, hoping someone would see the bike or return it.

“The community stepped in and started sharing the post and from then on the community reached out and helped us,” she said.

People in the community even set up a GoFundMe page to help buy another bike for VJ, but not too long after the page was made, VJ got some good news. His bike was found at a park about 2 miles down the road and safely returned.

“He was determined that he was going to ride this bike back home and that it was his," his mother said. "He brought it in the house and it stayed in the house all night until we're able to get a big enough lock to make sure it's going to be secure outside.”

Now, VJ can cruise the streets once more and get milkshakes with his brothers again!

VJ plans to use the GoFundMe money he got towards his graduation money. He graduates from North Little Rock High School in May.

