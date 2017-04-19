Community Remembers Fallen Spartanburg Officer

Community remembers fallen officer Jason Harris. (Photo: Pratt, Roshanda)

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA)- The funeral for fallen Spartanburg Police Officer Jason Harris will be held at 11 a.m. today at First Baptist Church in Spartanburg.

As soon as the funeral ends, there will be a procession down Highway 29 from the church to Wood Memorial Park in Greer.

The graveside service will be private.

Officer Harris died Thursday after he was thrown from his police motorcycle in an accident.

The Spartanburg Police Department said in a statement that he was responding to help officers at the scene of a burglary.

Officer Harris had served with the department for more than 11 years. He was in the motorcycle unit, but had also served on the department’s SWAT team, K-9 Tracking Team, Downtown Bicycle Unit, Housing Complex Team and was a gang investigator.

He is survived by a wife and three children.

© 2017 WLTX-TV