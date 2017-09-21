'People Out There Do Care' Veteran Surprised By New Home

Midlands community surprises marine veteran with letters in his new home (Photo: WLTX)

Chapin, SC (WLTX) - A military veteran medically discharged for injuries suffered after an IED explosion has been given a new home right here in the Midlands. On Thursday, neighbors and community members decorated the unfinished walls of his home with letters.

"To know that they can come in not only to a house that is theirs but a community that's is theirs just continues to aid in their healing," said Rusty Carroll, Executive Director of Operation Finally Home.

Operation Finally Home is an organization that works with its network of builders, suppliers, and other supporters to build homes for wounded, ill or injured veterans, surviving spouses and their families.

This home is going to Keith Turnbow, his wife, and four children.

"Keith served in the marines and on his first deployment, just a few months after his deployment, he was struck by an IED and he sustained a brain injury," Carroll said.

Carroll said for the sacrifice Turnbow made for this country, it was only right for this country to give back to him. He will receive the home mortgage free.

"It made me tear up," Turnbow said. "People out there actually do care.

"He always feels like he's not worthy of this amount of appreciation, so it's still always hard to believe people appreciate him as much as they actually do," said Maggy Turnbow, Keith's wife.

For Keith, it's a testament of faith.

"Just follow in the Lord and he'll bless you, really," Turnbow said.

Carroll said they hope to be finished building by Christmas.

