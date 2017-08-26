Boy Scouts Collect Supplies for 'Precious Cargo' Project

A 14-year-old Boy Scout is collecting items for children in foster care.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- "To help other people at all times" is part of the Boy Scout oath, and one Midlands teen, along with his Boy Scout troop, is doing just that.

Fourteen-year-old Jonathan Hernandez is on his way to earn the title as an eagle scout, but he has a mission that is so much bigger than that.

"There are kids in this world that don't have as much as we do. They deserve all they can get," said Hernandez.

He realizes that not all children are growing up with the necessities, so he's doing his part to help hundreds of children in foster care in South Carolina.

"It's weird to see a kid with a trash bag," he said.

Hernandez teamed up with the South Carolina Youth Advocate Program's 'Precious Cargo' project, which aims to purchase new duffel bags for kids in foster care.

"It is really heart-warming to see these children and how much they care," said Gail Cole, the SCYAP development liaison.

Each duffel bag is filled with toiletries, school supplies and a stuffed animal.

"Many of them don't have items, and if they do, they have a few items and they're carrying them in a trash bag or a grocery bag," said Cole.

Most children take these items for granted, but Hernandez hopes it'll make a difference to those in need. Hernandez's goal is to raise $10,000 or 100 bags full of items.

If you would like to donate money or any items to the 'Precious Cargo' project, you can drop off donations at St. John Neumann Catholic School.

