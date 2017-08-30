Thank You! You Helped Us Raise Thousands for Flood Victims

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Thousands of people in Texas are going to get the relief they need thanks to your generosity during a phone bank held at WLTX Wednesday!

We partnered with the Red Cross all day for the "We Remember: Texas Cares" phone bank to take monetary donations for the agency, which will use that money to help the flood survivors.

Harvey has devastated the Texas coast, displacing thousands of families. And it now threatens Louisiana as well. We in the Midlands, of course, can relate, with what we all went through during the flood of 2015. We know what it's like to have your community and life turned upside down.

At last check, we collected at least $40,000, but that number could rise, as some donations were expected in the morning

What can that money buy? Here's a list of top-needed items, and how much they cost per unit. Now thing of how many of each items that $40,000 can buy!

$5 - Blanket

$7.50 - 1 Comfort Kit - Basic Personal Supplies

$20 - Supplies for 2 Families of 4

$30 - Cleanup Kit and Comfort Kit for Family of 4

$50 - Full day of food and shelter for 1 person

$100 - Clean up kits for 5 families

$300 - Cost to deploy a Red Cross Volunteer Operation

$1,650 - Cost to deploy a Red Cross volunteer operation

$7,500 - Cost of stocking an emergency response vehicle with supplies for 3 days

If you didn't get a chance to participate, don't worry! You can donate right now on the WLTX Texas Cares page below:

Texas Cares - Donate Here

