Panthers' Greg Olsen named finalist for NFL's 'Man of the Year'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- After racking up over one million votes for the Walter Payton Man of the Year charity challenge, Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen has been named one of three finalists for NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year.

The award recognizes an NFL player for "outstanding community service activities off the field as well as excellence on the field," according to the league's website.

Olsen joins Houston Texans' JJ Watt and Baltimore Ravens' Benjamin Watson among the award's finalists.

Olsen took to Twitter to show appreciation for the nomination Sunday.

I am honored to once again be selected as 1 of 3 finalists for the @NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award pres. by @Nationwide. Congrats to @JJWatt and @BenjaminSWatson! I look forward to a great week together! pic.twitter.com/7YyQAifTc9 — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) January 21, 2018

He also said he and his wife Kara will match the first $100,000 raised to support the families at Carolinas HealthCare System's Levine Children's Hospital through the couple's HEARTest Yard program.

In honor of being 1 of 3 finalists for Man of the Year, we are launching the “Man of the Year Match”. Today thrU Feb 4th, my wife and I will MATCH the first $100,000 raised to support the families @LevineChildrens thru our HEARTest Yard program! Visit https://t.co/ZzrtugHHyi now pic.twitter.com/9073QeD325 — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) January 21, 2018

On the field, Olsen finished the 2017 regular season with 191 receiving yards on 17 catches and scored a touchdown in seven games. He underwent surgery in September 2017 on a broken foot and missed a total of nine games in the regular season.

Olsen was named a finalist last season. Panthers linebacker and teammate Thomas Davis won the award in 2014.

Those interested in helping Olsen's charity programs can click here.

