St. Peter's Invites Public to Annual Community Easter Banquet

Once again, St. Peter's and St. Vincent de Paul Society will host their Annual Easter Banquet for the poor, homeless, and elderly on Easter Sunday, April 16

wltx 11:05 PM. EDT April 14, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Once again, St. Peter’s Catholic Church and its  St. Vincent de Paul Society will host their Annual Community Easter Banquet for the poor, homeless, and elderly on Easter Sunday, April 16.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Cardinal Bernardin Center. The menu will be ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, rolls, tea and lemonade, and homemade desserts. In addition to lunch, there will be Easter Baskets for the children and toiletry bags for adults.

If you would like to make a donation, please consider the following:

  • Your time.
  • Monetary gifts.
  • Dyed Easter eggs.
  • 50 filled Easter baskets.
  • Cupcakes (with jelly beans).
  • Toiletries Bags and/or toiletries.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church is located at 1529 Assembly Street in downtown Columbia. If you have any questions, please call Robert Keeder at 796-9802.

