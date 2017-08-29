WLTX
#TexasCares: Help Raise Money for the Hurricane Victims

Want to help those in Texas hurt by Hurricane Harvey, heres how

wltx 10:13 PM. EDT August 29, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Our friends at the American Red Cross will join WLTX for a phone bank for Hurricane Harvey Relief, as part of our Texas Cares effort.

Our phone bank will be live from 11AM to 7:30PM Wednesday.

Texas Cares - Donate Here 

We are brothers and sisters, family and friends, and neighbors. When disaster strikes, we come together and rise up, and that time is now.

Harvey has devastated the Texas coast, displacing thousands of families. We in the Midlands, of course, can relate, with what we all went through back in 2015. We know what it's like to have your community damaged.

We all have a heart the size of the Lone Start state, so join us and show Texas you care. 

To donate, visit the Texas Cares webpage here on our site. You can also find the Texas Cares segment on our app.

 

