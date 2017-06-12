CONCORD, N.C. -- Tiffany Johnson, a Concord Mother of three, was attacked by a large shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas.

The shark bit off part of her arm in about 20 feet of water. Her husband James had just swam back to the boat moments before.

"Honestly it felt like I had bumped into something. I wasn't alarmed. It didn't hurt. So I looked to the right to see what bumped into and that was when I was face-to-face with a shark. He had my arm in his mouth. It was floating there just staring at me. So when I went to pull back is when the struggle began. He clamped down harder, thrashing," said Johnson.

Fighting her way free, Tiffany saw part of her arm was now gone. She knew she needed to get back to the boat. She says it was a miracle she survived.

"God-given strength rose up and came inside of me and I remember thinking this is not the end. He is not going to take my life. I'm just so thankful to be alive, to share this story and I'm just praying that it will impact people's lives and they can see God in it," she said.

Husband James tied a beach towel around his wife's arm and the couple made their way to a local hospital.

Their Pastor's connection to a Charlotte Medical Evacuation Team and that team's connection to a Bahamian official, Tiffany says, is what helped her get back home just days after the attack.

Tiffany says her doctors tell her she will have a very good chance to be fitted for a new prosthetic arm that will be controlled by her mind.

"I didn't even know that was possible!"

Johnson hopes to share her story of faith and survival in the hopes of inspiring others.

"I just want people to hear that God is with us no matter what. Sometimes I've felt where are you God? But He's right there and this is proof of that."

A Go-Fund-Me Page has been set up for the family to help pay for the medical bills.

© 2017 WCNC.COM