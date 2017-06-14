Alexandria, VA. (WLTX)- Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday morning, CBS affiliate WUSA reports.

CBS News has learned the shooting happened in the dugout at a field used for congressional baseball practice.

A congressional source says the injured include 2 Capitol Hill police officers, the gunman, and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says President Trump and Vice President Pence "are aware of the developing situation in Virginia."

CBS News This Morning is reporting Scalise is in stable condition.





Both @POTUS & @VP are aware of the developing situation in Virginia. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) June 14, 2017

The suspect is believed to be in custody.

