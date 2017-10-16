Cops: Man Sprayed Possible Feces on Food at Store

A man is accused of spraying a liquid that was possibly fecal matter on produce at a Charleston grocery store.He's 41 year old Pau Hang. Hang was arrested after a manager said he saw the suspect empty a bottle of brown liquid onto produce.

wltx 6:11 PM. EDT October 16, 2017

