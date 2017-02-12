Coroner Identifies Person Shot at Waffle House

File (Photo: Associated Press)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- The name of the person who was fatally shot at a local Waffle House has been released.

28-year-old Wayne Bell of Blue Ridge Terrace died from a gunshot wound to the lower body, according to the Richland County Coroner's Office. He died at a nearby hospital at 3:39 a.m.

Deputies from the Richland County Sheriffs' Department arrested a person linked to the shooting Waffle House located on Stoneridge Drive.

(© 2017 WLTX)