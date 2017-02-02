Coroner: Man Identifed in Early Morning Accident

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Richland County coroner Gary Watts has released the name of the man killed in an ealry morning accident.
Ashley James Cassel, 33, of Chapin was involved in a motorcycle accident around 12:00 AM on I-26 near Greystone Blvd.
According to the coroner, Cassel was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. An autopsy conducted this morning shows that Cassel died of blunt force trauma.
The Columbia Police department continues to investigate.
(© 2017 WLTX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs