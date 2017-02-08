Coroner: One dead in fatal accident

Fatal Accident in Camden could be blamed on the weather. (Photo: WLTX)

Camden, SC (WLTX)- The Kershaw County Coroner believes rain may have contributed to a fatal accident in Camden.

Kershaw County Coroner, David West says the accident happened around 2:36 a.m. Wednesday on Highway one and Chestnut Ferry Road in the city of Camden

The driver, 23 year-old Ashley Dixon was in a 2007 Chevy Malibu when it veered off the road, hitting a pole and bursting into flames.

She died at the scene.

The coroner thinks the rain may have been a factor.

