Coroner: One dead in fatal accident

Camden, SC (WLTX)- The Kershaw County Coroner believes rain may have contributed to a fatal accident in Camden.
Kershaw County Coroner, David West says the accident happened around 2:36 a.m. Wednesday on Highway one and Chestnut Ferry Road in the city of Camden
The driver, 23 year-old Ashley Dixon was in a 2007 Chevy Malibu when it veered off the road, hitting a pole and bursting into flames.
She died at the scene.
The coroner thinks the rain may have been a factor.
