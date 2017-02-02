Crews respond to Columbia House Fire

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia Fire Marshall is investing the cause of fire near Millwood Avenue Thursday morning.

Columbia Fire and Emergency crews were called to 2405 Santee Avenue near Millwood Avenue before 5 a.m.

Columbia Fire Capt. Brick Lewis says the house was abandoned and is a complete loss. The roof of the home was heavily damaged and firefighters checked the house for possible hot spots.

