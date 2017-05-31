Father Arrested After Crews Search for 'Missing' Boy

Luis Ayala booking photo. (Photo: Austin Police Department)

The father of a 5-year-old Austin, TX, boy who had been reported missing Tuesday evening has been arrested after authorities say he knew where the boy was the whole time.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said the boy's mother called police around 7:30 p.m. May 30 in the area of Decker Lane to report her son was missing. The sheriff's office responded and called in multiple crews and aircraft to assist, even bringing in their special response team and search dogs from College Station.

After the boy was found safe and unharmed around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said they discovered the boy's father -- Luis Ayala -- knew where the boy was and did not tell officers the boy's location. The sheriff's office said Ayala put the boy in the care of another person and neglected to tell the mother that he did so. TCSO also noted that Ayala was present when the boy's mother called 911.

Ayala was arrested on charges of filing a false report and interfering with public duty.

