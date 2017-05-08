WLTX
Man Shot, Killed in GA Craigslist Exchange Gone Wrong; Suspect at Large

Jessica Noll, WCNC 7:54 PM. EDT May 08, 2017

SMYRNA, Ga. – Officers responded to a person shot and killed in Smyrna, Georgia, after what they said, was a deal gone bad.

The call came in at 1:30 p.m., Monday afternoon, Smyrna Police said, and they believe that it was a Craigslist exchange that went very wrong.

“It appears that he came here to do a Craigslist-style type transaction, when the transaction went bad.”

CPR was administered on the scene; however, the victim succumbed to the gunshot wound. He has not been identified.

Police said they do not have a suspect in custody.

The Smyrna Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

