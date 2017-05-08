Man Shot, Killed in GA Craigslist Exchange Gone Wrong; Suspect at Large

SMYRNA, Ga. – Officers responded to a person shot and killed in Smyrna, Georgia, after what they said, was a deal gone bad.
The call came in at 1:30 p.m., Monday afternoon, Smyrna Police said, and they believe that it was a Craigslist exchange that went very wrong.
“It appears that he came here to do a Craigslist-style type transaction, when the transaction went bad.”
CPR was administered on the scene; however, the victim succumbed to the gunshot wound. He has not been identified.
Police said they do not have a suspect in custody.
The Smyrna Police are investigating the case as a homicide.
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs