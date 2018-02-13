11 Chihuahuas Found Shot to Death Along SC Road

Nearly a dozen dogs were found dead along a road near Gray Court Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.

All of the dogs were chihuahuas and all of them appeared to have been shot, said Giles Gilmer, animal control supervisor for Laurens County. He's never seen anything like this, he said.

"Occasionally you see a shot dog," he said, but never so many, so close together.

Sheriff's deputies found four dogs in a ditch at the intersection of Stoddard Mill Road and Ben Taylor Road. Another five deceased dogs were found on Bryson Ford Road and two more were found on Sweetbriar Road.

A video on Facebook from user Mickey Fortin shows the discovery of the dogs while he was out walking Tuesday morning.

"To me it's devastating, I can't believe someone would do something like this," Fortin said in the Facebook video.

Gilmer said he didn't know why something like this would happen.

"Honestly, that's what we're trying to figure out now, I can't really speculate why," he said.

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is investigating. If you have any information, call the Sheriff’s Office at (864) 984-4967 or Crimestoppers at 68-CRIME.

