15-Year-Old Girl Shot in Garners Ferry Gunfire Exchange

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - A 15-year-old girl was shot in the upper body on Garners Ferry Road Saturday night, and deputies are asking the public to help them identify those involved in the incident.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, deputies say they responded to a shots fired call at 7625 Garners Ferry Road. Deputies say they determined that there had been an exchange of gunfire at a nearby Citgo gas station.

Deputies say they then located a vehicle traveling on Interstate 77 North near Bluff Road, which was reportedly taking the girl to the hospital. The vehicle was detained and girl was taken to the hospital by EMS.

The condition of the 15-year-old is unknown at this time, say deputies.

The detained vehicle was found to have damage from bullets, and deputies say they found shell casings inside.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT “TIPSC” to CRIMES (274637), followed by the tip information.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

