19-Year-Old Charged with Murder of Columbia Man

Isaac Burton Hidalgo (Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - A teen has been arrested and charged with murder following a fatal shooting last night in a Columbia subdivision.

Isaac Burton Hidalgo, 19, of Columbia, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as Justin Steven Simons, 36, of Columbia.

Investigators say Simons was shot multiple times in the upper body in front of his home in the 200 block of Stirlington Road. Deputies say they responded to the scene about 8:15 Sunday night and found Simons’ body a short distance from his home.

“We’re working to determine more about the relationship between the victim and the suspect but, based on what we know now, this wasn’t a random act,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “These two knew each other from previous drug deals.”

“Investigators had a solid lead soon after the shooting,” Koon said. “Hidalgo was arrested without incident at a friend’s house in Columbia about 1:00 this morning.”

Hidalgo is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing scheduled for 3:00 this afternoon.

© 2017 WLTX-TV