2 Arrested After Police Find Gun, Drugs During Columbia Traffic Stop

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police say they arrested two people after finding drugs and a gun during a traffic stop Thursday morning.

Sometime before 8:30 a.m., police say they made a traffic stop in the 5500 block of North Main Street. During the stop, officers say they found narcotics and a gun.

Police say they are testing a white substance and some pills found during the stop.

Two people have been arrested in conjunction with the traffic stop, according to police.

