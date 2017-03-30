2 Dead, 1 Wounded in Midlands Apartment Complex Shooting

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - Kershaw County deputies say two people are dead another had been wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex.

Sheriff Jim Matthews says a man and woman were found dead at the Bridle Ridge Apartment,s which are off Bouleware Road in Lugoff off Highway 1.

A third person was also found with a gunshot wound, and was taken to the hospital. The injury is considered non life-threatening.

Officers have not yet determined who the shooter is.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called to the scene.

