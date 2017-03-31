Brother, Sister Shot to Death at Apartment Complex

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - The Kershaw County coroner says a brother and sister were the victims of a shooting Thursday afternoon that killed them both.

Coroner David West said Hannasan McGhie, 38, and Maliaka Truesdale, 36, both died of gunshot wounds to the head.

McGhie lives in California, and was apparently in town for a visit.

Sheriff Jim Matthews the two were found dead at the Bridle Ridge Apartments in Lugoff near Highway 1. A third person was also found with a gunshot wound, and was taken to the hospital. The injury is considered non life-threatening.

Officers have not yet determined what led up to the shooting.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is also investigating.

© 2017 WLTX-TV