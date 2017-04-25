2 Pounds of Pot, $2,300 in Cash Seized in Traffic Stop

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police say they seized marijuana, cash, and a gun during a traffic stop on Main Street.

The seizure happened Monday night in the 5300 block of the road.

Officers say they pulled over Antwan Hopkins. While the vehicle was off to the side of the road, the officer detected a 'strong odor of marijuana' coming from the car. Officers say inside the car, they found two pounds of marijuana, $2,300 in cash, and a pistol.

Hopkins has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and driving under suspension.

Antwan Hopkins (Photo: Columbia Police/Richalnd County Jail)

