2 SC Teens Charged in Death of Man Found in Burning Home

Jayson Miles, Kayla Moore

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (AP) - Authorities have charged two South Carolina teenagers with murder after deputies in Georgia found them with a dead man's car.



Aiken County Sheriff's Capt. Eric Abdullah said in a news release that the teens killed 74-year-old David Mackie and set his mobile home on fire Saturday night in New Ellenton.



Coroner Tim Carlton says Mackie was beaten and stabbed to death before dying before the fire.



Abdullah says 18-year-old Kayla Moore and a 17-year-old male were arrested near Conyers, Georgia, after Mackie's car was found about 35 miles east in Madison County, Georgia.



Abdullah did not say why the teens attacked Mackie. It wasn't known if they had lawyers. Both are charged as adults.



Firefighters say the mobile home was engulfed in flames when they arrived Saturday night.

© 2017 Associated Press