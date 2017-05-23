2-year-old girl dead after mother's boyfriend used 'wrestling moves' on child

Richard Gamache Jr. was charged with abuse or neglect of a child and is being held on $500,000, cash-only bond. Cheyenne Cook was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. She is being held on $2,500, cash only bond. (Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Custom)

The mother of a 2-year-old girl who died and the mother's boyfriend are facing charges after police said the boyfriend performed "wrestling moves" he saw of TV on the girl, leading to the girl's death.

Cheyenne A. Cook, the 19-year-old mother, and Richard Gamache Jr., Cook's 24-year-old boyfriend, were charged in connection with the death of Cook's 2-year-old daughter, who suffered obvious signs of trauma which resulted in seizures and eventual death. The investigation revealed "digital data documenting the abuse" and conversations related to covering it up, a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation began on May 16 at a home on the 3800 block of Dorchester Court in House Springs, where investigators were requested to assist an EMS crew. The child was taken to the hospital, where she died three days later.

The investigation determined Gamache's "wrestling moves" were believed to be connected to her injuries and death. Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said the child was essentially tortured by the continued abuse by Gamache and her mother's complacency.

Gamache was charged with abuse or neglect of a child and is being held on $500,000, cash-only bond. Cook was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. She is being held on $2,500, cash only bond.

