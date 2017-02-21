WLTX
$24,000 Gucci Purse Stolen from Charleston Store

Charleston, SC (WLTX) - Charleston police are searching for a man who walked off with a purse that's worth as much as some people would pay for a brand new car.

The purse, which is said to be valued at $24,000, was recently taken from the Gucci Store located on Market Street.  Police released a surveillance photo and a picture of the stolen item Tuesday.

Anyone with information on who he may be or who know where the purse is should call Charleston police at 843-743-7200.

