Texas 3-Year-Old Fatally Shot in Back Seat of Car

SAN ANTONIO - A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed just four days before his birthday while riding in the back seat of his family's car Saturday night on the south side.

On Saturday around 11:20 p.m., San Antonio police said 3-year-old Rene Blancas was traveling east on Briggs Avenue at New Laredo Highway.

The shooter, police say was traveling in a gold 2000 Honda Civic, pulled behind the victim's car and fired one single bullet.

Investigators said the shot went through the trunk and hit the child through the seat. Blancas suffered one gunshot wound.

The driver of the vehicle carrying the toddler rushed him to a hospital in the 7400 block of Barlite Boulevard. From there, he was transported via AirLIFE to University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are still looking for the suspect they believe was traveling in a four-door gold or beige 2000 Honda Civic. The suspect is facing capital murder charges.

