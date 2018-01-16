4 Officers and Suspect Require Surgery After York County Shooting

YORK COUNTY, S.C. – Four law enforcement officers require surgery after a suspect allegedly shot them during a massive overnight manhunt.

York County deputies responded to a domestic violence call around 10:08 p.m. Monday evening at 3042 Farrier Lane outside the city of York.

% INLINE %

Officials said the suspect, later identified as 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall, was allegedly “actively assaulting a female at the home,” when they received the 911 call.

The first law enforcement officer arrived at 10:20 p.m. By that time McCall had fled the home on foot, sparking a massive manhunt.

York County K-9 units were called in to help find McCall.

Shortly after the K-9 units began their track, just after 1 a.m., McCall fired shots. A K-9 unit officer was struck. The officer was transported by a fellow deputy in his patrol car to Piedmont Medical Center. The K-9, a bloodhound, was not injured.

“Immediately, with the assistance from surrounding agencies, we began actively looking for the suspect,” a York County official said in an early Tuesday morning press conference. Officials said 47 units from surrounding agencies assisted in the manhunt.

A reverse 911 call was made to residents in the surrounding areas to inform them of the developing situation.

McCall managed to evade police for hours until around 3:30 a.m. when shots were again fired. Three York County Sheriff’s deputies were struck.

In total, four law enforcement officers were shot. Three were York County Sheriff’s deputies. The other was a York Police officer. Two of the deputies and the officer were all members of York County’s SWAT team.

Two of the officers shot were taken to CMC Main by helicopter. The third was taken by ground.

During an 11:30 a.m. press conference, York County officials said that one of the four officers was out of surgery and in recovery. However, the other officers were at some point in the surgery process – either awaiting surgery or in surgery. One officer was critically wounded from the shooting.

“His situation is very critical at this time,” York County officials said. “We could really use your thoughts and prayers from the members of this community for that officer.”

Please pray for the York PD Officer and York County Sheriff’s Deputies who were shot early this morning. — York Police Dept. (@YorkSCPD) January 16, 2018

McCall also sustained gunshot wounds and required surgery, York County officials said. He was taken to CMC Main in Charlotte and was in surgery as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Later information revealed that McCall also fired a rifle at a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) chopper during the night. Officials said the rear (the back of the chopper) was hit by gunfire, but was still able to fly. No one was injured in the chopper.

McCall’s neighbor described him as a friendly man and said their street is typically quiet. He also noted that McCall and his wife have children.

“Never thought that something like this would happen here,” the neighbor said.

Patrol cars from the York County Sheriff’s Office were visibly parked outside CMC Main Tuesday afternoon.

After assisting during the manhunt, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded with a tweet asking the community to keep the York County officers in your prayers.

Please keep our brothers and sisters @YCSO_SC and York PD in your thoughts and prayers on this difficult morning. pic.twitter.com/cFXsNGOuhQ — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 16, 2018

"Please keep our brothers and sisters @YCSO_SC and York PD in your thoughts and prayers on this difficult morning," CMPD tweeted.

During a press conference York County officials revealed that SLED is handling the investigation.

© 2018 WCNC.COM