Bail Set for 4th Suspect in Vista Shooting

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Monday morning, a judge set bond at $50,000 for Maleik Houseal, the fourth suspect charged in connection with last weekend's shooting in Columbia's Vista.

Columbia police announced late Tuesday night that 22-year-old Maleik Houseal had been discharged from the hospital and was taken to the Richland County Detention Center.

Houseal was injured in the gun battle that broke out along Park Street at 2:10 a.m. Saturday. A total of eight people were hit by gunfire during the melee.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says a dispute between rival music groups that had been brewing for a while led to the incident, and everything boiled over outside the Empire Supper Club, a nightclub in the Vista.

According to arrest warrants, 28-year-old John Bates Jr. drove past the club in a Ford Mustang, rolled down the windows, and fired multiple shots into a crowd leaving the club. One of those injured was Houseal.

The warrants state Houseal fired shots at a vehicle and hid the gun before leaving the scene.

A Ford Crown Victoria also was involved in the shooting, investigators believe. Warrants say that car was driven by 26-year-old Jarvis Tucker, and that a passenger in the car, 28-year-old Keveas Gallman, is accused of firing at least two rounds which injured one man.

By early Saturday night, police had arrested three suspects, and announced that warrants would be served on Houseal as soon as he was released from treatment.

Among those wounded were the niece of Richland County State Senator Leon Howard and a Kentucky woman who was in town to watch the South Carolina-Kentucky football game.

The boyfriend of the woman from Kentucky said Tuesday that doctors believe she will be okay, and that she could be released from the hospital in a few days. She had been shot in the face, and the bullet damaged her jaw and cut an artery in her neck.

