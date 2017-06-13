$600,000 in Stolen Equipment from Lexington County Found

(Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies say they've recovered nearly $600,000 worth of equipment that was stolen from local businesses.

With the help of one of the victims, deputies traced a stolen front-end loader to an area in the 5000 block of Platt Springs Road Monday afternoon. After circling the location, they noticed several pieces of work equipment in a field, according to an incident report.

Deputies say more than half a dozen items, including front loaders, had been taken from businesses in Lexington County and the town of Lexington.

“These items ranged from front-end loaders worth $200,000 each to a $5,000 dumpster,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We’re working with the Lexington Police Department to identify the people responsible for taking this equipment from businesses owners trying to make an honest living.”

Deputies and officers have returned most of the equipment to its rightful owners, according to Koon.

Anyone with information on who might be responsible for the thefts should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2017 WLTX-TV