67-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- Officers from the Columbia Police Department are investigating an incident where a woman was killed while walking to a store Friday night.

Officials from the Richland County Coroner's Office say Alicesene Dear Gilmore, 67, of Hopkins died from blunt force trauma to the torso. She was pronounced dead just before midnight at a local hospital.

Officers say Gilmore and her two relatives were walking at the 3600 block of Broad River Road to a local store when she was hit by a vehicle. They were walking from Trenton Court Apartments.

Details on the driver and vehicle are limited. Witnesses say the car involved may have been white. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crimestoppers:

CALL toll-free, 1-888-CRIME-SC

TEXT to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with "TIPSC," followed by the tip information

LOG onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click the red "Submit a tip" tab

(© 2017 WLTX)