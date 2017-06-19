69-year-old Woman Carjacked Outside Columbia Gym

File (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are searching for the person who carjacked a woman outside a Columbia gym Monday morning.

Officers say around 7 a.m., a 69-year-old woman was leaving the Planet Fitness at 7531 Garners Ferry Road when an armed man approached her. The man demanded her vehicle, a Ford Escape, and left the scene.

She was not hurt. Her purse, however, was still in the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the crime are encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2017 WLTX-TV