69-year-old Woman Carjacked Outside Columbia Gym

wltx 11:46 AM. EDT June 19, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are searching for the person who carjacked a woman outside a Columbia gym Monday morning.

Officers say around 7 a.m., a 69-year-old woman was leaving the Planet Fitness at 7531 Garners Ferry Road when an armed man approached her. The man demanded her vehicle, a Ford Escape, and left the scene. 

She was not hurt. Her purse, however, was still in the vehicle. 

Anyone with information about the crime are encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

 

