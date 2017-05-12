82-year-old South Carolina man swindled out of $739K

Money (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles)

YORK, S.C. (AP) - An 82-year-old man has reported being swindled out of more than $739,000 after being told he won a sweepstakes worth $50 million.

The Herald of Rock Hill reports that a report by the York County Sheriff's Office says a deputy met with the man about the possible fraud Tuesday. The victim has not been identified.

The man told the deputy he received a call in 2015 telling him about his win. He then made multiple transactions to different bank accounts in Costa Rica between April 2015 and February 2017 to cover "sweepstakes insurance" and "paperwork," according to the report.

The report says he used multiple money wiring locations and banks to transfer the money to overseas accounts, and kept a handwritten ledger of the transactions and all receipts.

