Shots fired on North Lake College campus in Irving

IRVING -- Police are on the scene of an active shooter at North Lake College in the Las Colinas area of Irving.

Irving police have confirmed that three shots were fired on the campus Wednesday just before noon, but there has been no word yet if anyone was hit.

Active shooter at Northlake College - avoid the area. — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) May 3, 2017

The school tweeted that the school us under lockdown and advised students to go into the nearest classroom and hide.

North Lake College-Intruder Lock-down. Go to nearest room and lock-down. If not at campus STAY AWAY for your own safety (DCCCD Alerts) — North Lake College (@northlakenow) May 3, 2017

#NorthLakeCollege website updated w/ warning: Stay away from campus, or barricade yourself in nearest room if there https://t.co/QMtxdN9Z2S pic.twitter.com/c5Ob1o26Eo — WFAA-TV (@wfaachannel8) May 3, 2017

One student spoke with WFAA and said she was in the C Building when she heard three gunshots before running out of the school.

Another witness said officers with high-powered rifles were going room-to-room.

A student named Mike spoke to WFAA and said he heard people yelling in a hallway, and a man entered the room he was in, turned off the lights, and locked the door. He also heard police officers telling people to get down. He said officers then entered the room and had students leave with their hands over their heads.

One man told WFAA he didn't hear back when he texted his brother, so he drove up to the school. He eventually heard back from him and determined that he's safe.

Some students have taken to social media to talk about the incident:

I've never been so scared. There is legit yelling and running in my hallway. — Awa (@syawa01) May 3, 2017

Lockdown at Northlake college pic.twitter.com/X1ZNlz9vtK — hmz (@ZaboltF) May 3, 2017

Man I'm stuck in my classroom on lockdown, somebody shooting at Northlake — Mario (@Mardiaz2) May 3, 2017

At Northlake Hiding, I should of listened to my Boyfriend and went home instead!! — ✝Ladisss❤ (@adayinthelight) May 3, 2017

So I go to turn in a transcript for northlake college, then 10+ police cars pull up and officers hop out with rifles. There's a shooter🙃 — Bonita 💞 (@DemyHagan) May 3, 2017

There is an active shooter at northlake please be safe everyone — Señora Swaggie (@_jda3) May 3, 2017

The Irving Independent School District says nearby Singley Academy and MacArthur High School are also under lockdown, but there are no known threats to either campus.

"We will do everything we can to keep our students safe," Leslie Weaver with IISD said.

DART announced that all Orange Line trains aren't serving North Lake College Station at this time due to police activity. A bus shuttle has been placed between the Belt Line and Irving Convention Center Stations.

