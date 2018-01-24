Four-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in North Carolina

Amber Alert issued for Raul Johnson

Raleigh, NC (WNCN) – Four-year-old Raul Johnson has been reported missing out of Scotland County.

Johnson stands around 3 feet tall and weighs 38 pounds.

He has black hair, and brown eyes.

A photo of Johnson was not immediately available.

Johnson was last seen wearing white and orange tiger striped shirt with tigers on it and white pants with rocket ships printed on them.

He was last seen walking on Village Drive towards Crestline Road in Laurinburg.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Scotland County Sheriff`s Office immediately at (910) 276-3385, or call 911 or *HP.

