AMBER ALERT: Missing NC Infant, Abductors May Be Traveling Through SC

L-R: Rex Douglas Cochran, Heather Marie Cochran (Photo: Haywood Count Sheriff's Office)

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 3-month-old in North Carolina.

According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, 3-month-old Cali Marie Cochran is suspected to be with two abductors, Rex Douglas Cochran Jr. and Heather Marie Cochran. Cali Marie Cochran is described as a white female, approximately 20 inches tall and weighing 10 pounds. She has brown hair.

Rex Douglas Cochran (Photo: Haywood County Sheriff's Office)

Police describe Rex Cochran as a 39-year-old white male, approximately 5'7" and weighing 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Heather Cochran is described as a white female, approximately 5'4" and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Heather Cochran also has a tattoo on the right side of her neck that says “Faith.”

Heather Marie Cochran (Photo: Haywood County Sheriff's Office)

Police believe the pair are possibly traveling to Ocala, Florida or Valdosta, Georgia in a blue 2001 Ford Mustang or a Gray 1999 GMC Suburban.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction is asked to call the Haywood County Sheriff's Office immediately at 828-452-6666 or 911. You may also dial *HP to contact the Highway Patrol.

