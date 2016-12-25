MADISON, N.C. (AP) - An argument that escalated into gunfire at a North Carolina gathering for hundreds of people is being blamed for violence that required emergency care for seven people.
The sheriff's office in Rockingham County didn't respond to messages from The Associated Press on Sunday about whether a manhunt is still under way for two suspected gunmen.
Multiple media organizations reported the mass shooting broke out early Saturday at a Moose Lodge in Madison, about 25 miles north of Greensboro. Deputies say a fight broke out during a private party with 250 to 300 people.
Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page says two men left the lodge, then returned wearing ski masks and started shooting into the crowd with two handguns.
Reports say none of the victims appeared to suffer life-threatening injuries.
Argument Escalates to Gunfire, Injuring 7 in N.C.
MADISON, N.C. (AP) - An argument that escalated into gunfire at a North Carolina gathering for hundreds of people is being blamed for violence that required emergency care for seven people.
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shots Fired at Walmart
-
1 Dead After Shooting in Richland County
-
Person Died from Cold in Columbia's Five Points
-
Chick-Fil-Classic Friday Highlights
-
Midlands Men Charged with Drug Trafficking
-
Kershaw County Police Chase
-
Man Shot Outside Columbia Walmart
-
Lawmakers Say No To Medical Marijuana
-
Bakery Murderer Charged with Killing Inmate
More Stories
-
Troopers: Driver Rams Into Two Pedestrians on SidewalkDec 26, 2016, 4:33 p.m.
-
Police Search for Man Suspected of Hitting Child with CarDec 26, 2016, 12:04 p.m.
-
Deshaun Watson says he's 'playing the best football…Dec 26, 2016, 5:17 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs