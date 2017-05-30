Couple Arrested After Infant Found Dead in Hotel Room

Lisa Lilly and Bobby Gipson, VINELink

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) – An Arkansas couple was arrested on Sunday after their infant was found dead in a Batesville motel.

Police reports state that Batesville police were dispatched to the Super 8 Motel on N. St. Louis Street Saturday and found nine-month-old Grace Susan Gipson dead.

The child was with her mother, 31-year-old Lisa Lilly, and her father, 43-year-old Bobby Gipson, both of whom were arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Upon arrival to the room, authorities described it to be in “complete disarray” with a strong odor of cigarette smoke, prescription medications strewn around the room, smoking devices used for methamphetamine and jars of unopened baby food. They also noticed a large dark hematoma type injury on the right side of the infant’s head.

It was later determined that Gipson had a past criminal history for drug violations and Lilly had other minor children taken away from her through DHS in Louisiana due to her drug use. The couple stated that they did not have a place to stay and had been living out of the room for the past few days.

Lilly advised during a police interview that Grace had been sick with a cough, so she had given her some of the children’s Dimetapp the night before along with other medications the child was prescribed. She stated that the spot on the child’s head had been there since birth and they had been treating it.

Gipson is being held in the Independence County Jail on a $10,000 bond while Lilly is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

