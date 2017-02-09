'Armed and Dangerous' Man a Person of Interest in Lexington Killing

Kevin Lawrence Pearson

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies are searching for an armed and dangerous man who they say is a person of interest in a recent killing.

Officers want to question Kevin Lawrence Person, 25, in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Rodney Steven Isaac.

Officers found Isaac dead inside a home on Princeton Street Wednesday. Investigators say they don't believe the shooting was a random act.

Anyone with information on where Pearson might be should call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Information can also be shared by texting "TIPSC" along with your message to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters don’t have to share their name with Crimestoppers and they could become eligible for a cash reward.



