Armed Robbery Suspect Leaves Building on Foot

WEST COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) One person robbed a local business Saturday afternoon, according to the West Columbia Police Department.
Officers say the incident happened at a Title Max on Charleston Highway at around 2:00 p.m. Officers say no one was injured and they are searching for the suspect who left the scene on foot. He is described as a black man wearing dark pants, olive colored hoodie and a camouflage bandana.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
(© 2017 WLTX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs