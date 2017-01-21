Armed Robbery Suspect Leaves Building on Foot

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

WEST COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) One person robbed a local business Saturday afternoon, according to the West Columbia Police Department.

Officers say the incident happened at a Title Max on Charleston Highway at around 2:00 p.m. Officers say no one was injured and they are searching for the suspect who left the scene on foot. He is described as a black man wearing dark pants, olive colored hoodie and a camouflage bandana.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

(© 2017 WLTX)